SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National Parks and Recreation Month and Sioux Falls Parks and recreation is celebrating with a challenge for the month of July.

Four Parks, Four Weeks encourages residents to participate in a weekly challenge and upload a photo on social media.

The winner will receive a portable grill, all access ski pass for Great Bear and a private golf tour with a giraffe feeding at the zoo.

To learn more about the competition, head to SiouxFalls.org.