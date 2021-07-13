Parks and Rec pairs with Unified Hoops to teach kids the game of basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is offering kids an opportunity to learn the game of basketball through a partnership with Unified Hoops.

Travis Voigt is the founder of Unified Hoops.

“I started Unified Hoops because I wanted to bring a high level of training to Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. More importantly, I wanted to impact the community,” Unified Hoops founder Travis Voigt said.

Voigt played and coached professionally in China before making the move to Sioux Falls and connecting with Parks & Rec.

“I honestly just reached out to them just to see if they’d be interested in hosting some camps over the summer and they had a very similar vision to impacting the community so it just worked out very nicely,” Voigt said.

“We love partnering with local people that are experts in the field using our platform with the city to bring them in, unite them with the community and give back as well,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Chad Quissell said.

Unified Hoops works with boys and girls of all ages. Today’s camp is about teaching more than a dozen 4-and-5-year-old kids the fundamentals of the game.

“For most of these kids, it’s the first time that they’re being exposed to basketball or it’s the first time they’ve been to a basketball camp, so it’s really cool to know that we play a role in them finding a new passion,” Voigt said.

“You know they get a big kick out of working with someone from the Skyforce or someone who used to be a professional player, so that makes it an even better experience,” Quissell said.

These kids have plenty of room to grow, but Voigt has one goal in mind.

“We make it fun, we make it light-hearted and it’s an opportunity for them to truly fall in love with the game,” Voigt said.

There will be a Hoops Secrets camp next Tuesday for kids ages 10-15. Click HERE for registration information.