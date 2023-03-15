SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We may still be stuck in winter, but the city of Sioux Falls is already hiring seasonal workers for the summer.

Parks and Rec says it needs to hire for more than 500 positions.

That includes jobs for park maintenance, lifeguards, and forestry.

The department says it knows how important summer is to families, especially as we deal with a harsh winter.

“It’s an important tradition that we want to make sure that we can continue. There’s cities across the nation that have not been able to open up some of their public facilities because they haven’t been able to get the hiring done. That has not been an issue for us and we look forward to continuing that tradition this year,” said Brett Kollars, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation.

The city is hoping to hire everyone it needs by May 1.