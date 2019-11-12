Parking ramp funding to be discussed again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, we’re hoping to learn what the Sioux Falls City Council will decide to do with the multi-million dollar Village on the River parking ramp.

The Village on the River was initially supposed to have included hotel rooms, event center space, restaurants and more. But the public-private partnership fell through.

Last week, city councilors deferred a vote regarding the parking ramp.

Several councilors say they weren’t given enough time by the City’s administration to digest all that goes into an additional $1.5 million to make the downtown structure a safe, standalone ramp.

Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett says the extra money is needed, in part, because there’s no longer a private developer attached to the project that was supposed to include hotel rooms, retail space and more.

Councilor Rick Kiley understands why there’s a request for extra money but doesn’t like the situation.

“It’s kind of one of those situations where you hold your nose and cast the vote. It’s necessary. It’s not wanted but it’s necessary,” Kiley said.

We will continue to bring you more regarding the story on-air and online.