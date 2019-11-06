1  of  15
Parking ramp $1.5 million funding decision deferred by city council

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a project that’s been grabbing attention for months — the original plans for Village on the River included hotel rooms, event center space, restaurants and more. But the public-private partnership fell through leaving the city with multi-million dollar parking ramp. 

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council took up the question of boosting construction funding for the downtown parking ramp.

It would be a $1.5 million increase, paid for through “public parking user fees.” 

“This is a, was a high-priced item to begin with, and now we’re adding additional money to the budget. It does take that time to get a feel for where it’s at. But we do- we want to move forward, we want this to be the best project that it can be. But we want to make sure that we’re getting the best use of the taxpayer dollars, too,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said. 

The city council deferred the resolution,

 And will come up again next Tuesday.

