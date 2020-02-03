Parker’s Bistro wins 2020 Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new Burger Battle champion in 2020.

Downtown Sioux Falls announced Parker’s Bistro as the winning burger for 2020. The 210 Burger was comprised of a waygu patty served with house made green chili bacon, harvati, fresno jelly and a jalapeño popper all on a brioche bun.

Last year, The Market won the battle for a fourth-straight time with the Go-Chu burger. There were 12 participating restaurants with 8,123 burgers sold in 2019.

Participating this year were Blarney Stone Pub, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, Fernson Downtown, Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre, JL Beers, MacKenzie River, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Ode to Food and Drinks, Parker’s Bistro, PAve, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Market, The Treasury, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wiley’s Tavern.

