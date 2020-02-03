Parker’s Bistro claims winning title in Downtown Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There is a new Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle champion. Throughout January, people had a chance to try out and vote on their favorite burger.

This year was the seventh year for the downtown burger battle. There was also a record number of participating restaurants in this year’s competition.

The votes are in.. and Parker’s Bistro is the winner of this year’s downtown Burger Battle.

“It’s great, we just didn’t expect it at all, and there’s so much competition and everybody does such a great job and I know it was a very close vote with a lot of places,” owner of Parker’s Bistro, Stacy Newcomb said.

After taking a break in the competition for a few years, the restaurant decided to get involved this year with the ‘210 burger.’

“It was a 6 ounce waygu patty with fresno jelly and green chile bacon and a jalapeno popper,” chef, kitchen manager, David O’Neil said.

Parker’s Bistro sold more than 750 of the specialty burgers.

“It is very competitive and you want to do a good job, so this year we just decided we had the energy and time to put ourselves into it and wanted to participate and so we are just thrilled that we happened to win,” Newcomb said.

If you didn’t get a chance to stop in in January and try the burger, you still have a chance this month.

“Somebody asked us and we said, ‘if we win, we will put it on,’ and so we will be running it as a special probably all month, or as long as people are interested in trying it,” Newcomb said.

More than 7,700 people voted in the competition… making this year’s burger battle a success.

DTSF representatives are already looking forward to next year.

“We’ve set the bar pretty high, this last year with 16 restaurants and so many people interacting with it that looking forward to the next year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” DTSF marketing and communication coordinator, Sadie Swier said.

Swier says there was over 50 people who tried all 16 burgers. She says the new downtown Sioux Falls digital passport app helped keep track of voting.