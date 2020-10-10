Parker volunteer firefighter returns from Mullen Fire in Wyoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of firefighters from KELOLAND are helping out our neighbors as well.

In Wyoming, there are several wildland fires right now. The biggest one is the Mullen fire on the southern border of Wyoming. It’s nowhere close to being contained and is still growing.

The Mullen Fire has already consumed more than 170,000 acres.

A thousand people have been evacuated and some structures have been lost.

“The Mullen Fire is very quickly spreading. There were high winds up to 35 mph, conditions were drying out as the week went on when I was there,” Wildland Coordinator for the Parker Volunteer Fire Department Jared Varns said.

Varns just returned from the Mullen Fire where he had been helping out for a week with other crews from South Dakota.

The large fire is embedded in the Medicine Bow Mountain range, which is making it difficult to fight the fire that’s only 16 percent contained.

“It was fairly rugged terrain; there were a lot of gravel roads that were difficult to navigate,” Varns said.

While he says firefighters are staying safe, the enormous amount of smoke is dangerous. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert.

Several roads are closed in the area and visibility has been reduced to less than 1/2 mile.

“This was probably the smokiest fire I’ve ever been a part of; you are breathing smoke pretty much 24 hours a day even at the camp when you’re sleeping,” Varns said.

Varns says he’s hoping to go back to help out, but details need to be worked out with his employer.