SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after Hurricane Ian, a powerful category 4 storm, carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persist and the cleanup is far from over.

A woman who grew up in Parker, South Dakota now calls Fort Meyers her home, but her home and many others in her neighborhood took a beating.

Even though this was Cameryn Friesz’s first hurricane, it was not her first natural disaster.

“I tell everybody I never moved to Florida for nice weather, but I definitely didn’t move here for the hurricanes,” Friesz said.

Cameryn Friesz has only lived in Florida for over a year, so this was her first hurricane and she says the devastation is widespread.

“Yesterday and today we were collecting donations for our friends who have lost absolutely everything they don’t have a house to go back to and I honestly don’t know what’s worse having no house or a building to go back to or what we did today which was clean out a bunch of homes,” Friesz said.

Homes that also suffered way more damage than hers.

“That had water rush in from the surge and then it rushed back out, but everything is covered with fish and animals and we had to go in and take it all out for them take out all the sheetrock, it was awful,” Friesz said.

Friesz says they were more worried about the storm surge and her kids dealing with the flooding.

“We had pool floaties and kids backpacks on them if it comes in you need to grab onto this and leave your backpack on your back so we could all latch on to each other and of course they are freaking out and we are trying to make sure they realize the severity of it but also not freak them out at the same time and there’s just no balance in that situation., Friesz said.

Friesz says her home never took on any water, but it did suffer some exterior damage.

She is no stranger to disasters.

“I thought the tornadoes in Parker, when I was in high school, were scary, but this was like a 9 hour situation, I mean it just never moved, it was so different than that,” Friesz said.

Back in 2003, South Dakota recorded a record number of 67 tornadoes, one striking her hometown. It became known as Tornado Tuesday.

While both disasters were devastating, she says it’s hard to compare the two.

“You know what’s so weird, in a tornado you really don’t have much of a warning, so it’s more of the shock that happens, a quick thing and this was just agonizingly long,” Friesz said.

She says some of her friends and their families are still in shock.

“We can’t even imagine what they are going through they aren’t thinking about water and getting a meal right now you have to physically go and give them food to eat and water to drink because there are just too many things to think through,” Friesz said.

108 people died due to the storm.

Friesz says they were without power for four days.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without electricity and it will be the weekend before most power is restored.