SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Parker McCollum will make a stop in Sioux Falls next summer.

The artist will play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on June 22 as a part of the 11th annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 20.

Tickets will be available online and in person at the KELOLAND Box Office.