Parker Hanson’s stolen prosthetic arm has been found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The missing arm has been found.

KELOLAND News has been following the story of Parker Hanson, the Augustana University baseball pitcher, who had his prosthetic arm stolen from his car last week.

We are happy to report the arm has been found and returned to Hanson and you’ll never guess where it was found.

“I’ve been doing this for a few years now, we’ve found all sorts of stuff, but this is the first time I’m getting recognized for finding something on there, so that’s pretty cool,” Nate Riddle of Millennium Recycling said.

It was just another day on the job for Nate Riddle and Tim Kachel at Millennium Recycling…..that was until they saw this.

There it was, mixed in among a lot of other garbage, Parker Hanson’s prosthetic arm.

Whoever stole it, must have thrown it in a recycling bin.

At first, Nate was going to toss it out.

“So when I found it, it’s normally something we would get rid of because it’s not a recyclable item, right, so I go to dispose of it and Tim was like wait, wait, wait, I’ve heard some stuff about that, hold on, hold on; I was like alright,” Riddle said.

“I had watched your story on KELOLAND the night before and I said ‘hey don’t throw that away that could be that guy’s who had his stolen,'” Kachel said.

The front office at Millennium Recycling got a hold of Parker this morning and told him the good news, they had found his prosthetic arm and he could come get it.

“I was shaking at the recycling center, I was talking to the people and my hand was shaking I was stuttering trying to talk; just an exciting time for me,” Parker said.

The arm is a little beat up with scratches and shards of glass inside of it, so Parker is going to have to get a new one, but he’s still grateful.

“Just the fact that I got my arm back goes to show how great this community is,” Parker said.

“We find so many things and never hear anything about what’s going to happen or anything, I’m glad this had good closure and a happy ending,” Kachel said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, KELOLAND News got a phone call from Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis and it got special approval to pay for a new arm for Parker.

Augustana had started a fundraiser for Parker, but now Parker is going to donate all that money to the Shriners Hospital and Nubability Athletics; a non-profit that deals with prosthetic limbs for children.

If you’d like to donate, click here.