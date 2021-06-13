Parker Hanson fitted for new prosthetic arm

WOODBURY, M.N. (KELO) — Parker Hanson was at Shriners Children’s in Woodbury Minnesota getting fitted for a new prosthetic arm. Hanson pitched for the Augustana University baseball team. Earlier this year, someone stole his prosthetic arm after they broke into his car.

“I still found ways to still do stuff. Because I’m not going to give up, like I never have. And I wasn’t going to let that incident change anything in my life,” Hanson said.

His stolen prosthetic arm was found, but the arm was a little beat up with scratches and shards of glass inside of it, so Parker was going to have to get a new one.

