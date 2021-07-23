Parker Hanson finally gets new prosthetic arm

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (KELO) — For over three months, KELOLAND News has been closely following the baseball story of Parker Hanson. He’s the Augustana University baseball pitcher who had his prosthetic arm stolen this past spring.

The final chapter in the ongoing saga and in Parker’s eyes it’s a homerun.

With a little bit of grinding and some extra padding…

“This one we added the window to give you a little bit more cushion there,”

Parker Hanson is finally getting a new prosthetic arm and he couldn’t be happier.

“It’s been a long time coming, got a little bit delayed there,” Parker said.

But according to Parker the wait has been well worth it.

If you recall in our first stories, last May in the middle of the night, someone stole Parker’s prosthetic arm from the backseat of his car. His neighbor’s security camera captured it on video.

Parker was devastated, because his fitted prosthetic arm was a big part of him and helped him fulfill his dream of playing college baseball.

Then, just days later, workers at this recycling center in Sioux Falls, found the arm, right there on the conveyor belt. The person who had stolen it, tossed it in a recycle bin.

When we first reported the theft and what had happened, the Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis where Parker had been fitted for other prosthetic arms while growing up as a kid, reached out to him, once again offering to help.

“I knew that’s where I wanted to go because I’m comfortable here, I’ve worked with you guys since I can remember,” Parker said.

Dozens of people in the community also stepped up and raised a lot of money to help Parker, which he ended up donating back to Shriners; which specializes in helping young kids who need prosthetics like Parker.

“I get chills right now thinking about it, the impact on other kids lives; it makes me feel really good inside,” Parker said.

A feeling that’s now shared by many.

Parker also got to realize another one of his dreams this summer, when the Sioux Falls Canaries signed him to a pro contract. Unfortunately he’s no longer pitching for the Canaries due to an injury.