Parker Fire Fighters Head To Colorado

Wildfires continue to grow in Colorado, with the Spring and Lake Christine Fires destroying homes and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

Among the firefighters battling the flames, are several fire crews from KELOLAND. The latest from South Dakota to deploy are volunteers from Parker, who left this morning.

In Colorado, the Lake Christine Fire near Aspen continues to threaten multimillion-dollar houses, condos and mobile homes.

They won't know about their assignments until they get there.

"It's a highly populated area, so there are a lot of homes that are threatened, but beyond that we really don't know what to expect," Parker Fire Chief Max Masters said.

What they do know is that there'll be plenty of challenges.

"It's going to be a pretty big altitude change and also they have really bad weather patterns right now, they are stuck in high temperatures and low humidity and that leads to a lot of fires spread," Masters said.

The state's Wildland Fire Division posted a couple of pictures of the Bear Mountain hand crew on Facebook.

They're fighting the Spring Fire which is now more than 100,000 acres in size and has destroyed more than 100 homes.

Masters says they'll be there for about a week. So far there are over 160 local, state, and federal fire fighters from South Dakota helping in Colorado.

