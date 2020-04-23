1  of  2
Park Jefferson races to not have fans Saturday

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Park Jefferson Speedway Open Wheel Nationals racing events will take place Saturday, but there won’t be any fans allowed. 

The speedway made the announcement late Friday morning on its website. 

The statement said after having discussions with the South Dakota Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners a decision to not have spectators was made. 

The speedway said it will refund all the people holding tickets and encouraged people to follow the races on Speed Shift TV.

