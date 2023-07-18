SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A big patch of dirt in front of Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls will be transformed into a park for pediatric patients, families, and staff.

Childhood cancer physical therapist Dan Steventon plans on using the space a lot with his patients.

“Most kids don’t fully recover from an illness until you see that reintroduction of play into their world, until their imagination can take flight again,’ Steventon said.

The park will feature accessible play equipment, a covered picnic shelter, gardens, and more.

“We have a bunch of experts inside the castle who have done the work…of making sure kids can safely move through the space with IV poles and lines and things like that and that it’s adaptable for kids in wheelchairs,” Steventon said.

While the castle does have indoor play spaces, the outdoor park has been a missing piece.

“We’ve heard it from families. We’ve heard it from staff that they just need that next place to have kids feel like kids,” said Eric Sanderson, executive director of Sanford Health Foundation Sioux Falls region.

“The kids that are here, they watch through the windows constantly to see the world that’s waiting for them outside, and this gives them the constant reminder that not only is there a wonderful neighborhood waiting for them out here, but that there’s people in that neighborhood that care enough to build something just for them in front of the hospital,” Steventon said.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed in October.

The park will be called the Billion Pavilion.

The project is funded by donors, including a $1 million gift from David H. and Christine Billion.