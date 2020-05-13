Park equipment open, but how do you stay safe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Park amenities may be open to the public, but Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is still working on ways to adjust to the new normal.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation are still finding ways to adjust to CDC guidelines, but in the meantime they’re asking everyone to do what they can to ensure a safe experience.

“I like to do each of the things here,” Nina said.

When it comes to playtime at Sertoma Park. it’s filled with options. For little Nina, her brother Alexi and mother Leigh, that’s ideal.

“We look for playgrounds like this that has five different structures… so, at least early, it’s not going to be crowded,” Leigh said.

They’re come to the park early to be socially distant from other people and to celebrate the recently reopened amenities.

“It was time to get back in the ball game, so to speak,”Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras says changes are still being made in regards to crowding such as signage to encourage good hygiene and social distancing. As far as equipment maintenance, they’re not going to be using special chemicals to sanitize.

“We don’t want to do something that would make the equipment deteriorate faster or maybe be slippery when it gets wet because of a chemical residue,” Meiras said.

He goes on to say, that it’s up to the playground industry to create those guidelines.

“Part of the challenge is that different things come from different manufacturers and actually here at Sertoma Park we have three different manufacturers as playground equipment goes,” Mieras said.

So, while they work with them on proper techniques, Leigh and her family will work on their own to keep each other safe.

“It’s kind of nice that it’s cold still so they wear gloves, and as soon as we get back in the car we remove the gloves and they go in the wash,” Leigh said.

It’s just a few extra steps that you can do to help keep others safe.

To keep up on changes and rules, you can visit the city’s ‘Safe Park Use’ page.