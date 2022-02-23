SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Oliver came into the world Tuesday, his mom and dad found out they were now the parents of a little boy.

“It became real. I’d been referring to him as number two for so long,” Oliver’s father Owen Postma said.

It’s quite fitting his father Owen dubbed him number two as the Postmas awaited the arrival of their new family member.

Not only is the infant their second child, but his birthday is full of the number.

Oliver was born on 2/22/22.

Volk: Do you think you’ll ever forget his birthday?

Megan: I don’t think so. I think we’ve got that down pat.

The number seemed to be everywhere.

“Lots of twos. It was two degrees on the way to the hospital yesterday,” Oliver’s mother Megan Postma said.

And with two parents who work in health care, and a big sister who’s already giving her brother a checkup, there’s no shortage of care and love for this little one.

“We’re just very excited and blessed,” Megan Postma said.

While the day may have been ruled by the number two, the family memories ahead are countless.

Three babies total were born at Avera in Sioux Falls Tuesday.

Sanford in Sioux Falls had seven.