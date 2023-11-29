SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) Fewer boys could be playing sports in the Sioux Falls School District, and it’s connected to that lawsuit over offering girls gymnastics.

KELOLAND News first reported on the issue in April, when the district proposed and later approved a budget that eliminated girls’ gymnastics.

In September, a group of gymnasts asked a judge to decide whether the district violated Title IX when it cut the sport.

In October, a judge granted a preliminary injunction against the Sioux Falls School District, putting the elimination of the gymnastics program temporarily on hold….giving teams just six weeks to prepare for the season.

That season is now underway.

Parents in the Sioux Falls School District expressed concerns Monday night after finding out boys athletics participation will be capped for the year.

“The purpose of Title IX is to create and provide equal athletic participation opportunities amongst boys and girls. Punishing boys for the District’s lack of opportunities for girls is concerning on so many levels,” said Angi Allen, Lincoln High School Parent.

These concerns came after the District announced plans to quote: “Take the necessary measures to ensure sports offerings generate equal participation for males and females to guarantee compliance with Title IX.”

Allen is one of the plaintiffs in the Title IX lawsuit against the District. But she says she was at Monday’s school board meeting, as a parent of two boys.

“This harsh directive is detrimental to all male athletes in their rightful pursuit of athletic participation, and all of the social, academic and post-secondary benefits, they have the opportunity to achieve,” Allen said.

There are currently 8 sports for boys and 13 sports for girls. However, the District says, quote:

“Male participation rates exceed female participation. To ensure compliance with Title IX, the SFSD will actively work to increase female participation in sports while adjusting male participation.”

“It’s unclear whether the goal is to lessen opportunities for boys so that it can more easily eliminate a girls program, whether it’s simply that we have too many kids participating, and we just need to reduce our numbers or whether it’s a financial or budget issue,” said Gregg Gohl, Lincoln High School Parent.

But it’s an issue parents and atheletes will continue to watch, as the district releases more details.