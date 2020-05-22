Parents of William Price share his story after passing from COVID-19 reasons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Family members say he was young, energetic and fit, but it wasn’t enough to fight off COVID-19. The illness caused William Prince to go into cardiac arrest, and he never made it out of the hospital. While his mother and step-father are mourning Prince’s death, they want to share his story.

William Prince passed away at 12:52 on Sunday morning, after his mother, Rosemarie Massey got to say her last few words over the phone.

Prince was in the Monument Health hospital for 18 days before his death. Rosemarie says her 31-year-old son had good days and bad days.

“He was responding when they were squeezing his fingers when they talked to him. He even nodded, there were a few times he opened his eyes. The last time I spoke to a doctor, they said that he was holding his own,” Rosemarie Massey said.

Prince’s mother says a nurse was with her son when he took his final breath and she is very grateful for that.

“I really want to say a really heartfelt thank you to them for the work that they had done with him, that they stuck with him and that they held his hands. I just really appreciate that,” Rosemarie Massey said.

Michael Massey, Prince’s step-father, says all of William’s friends, his girlfriend, and his three daughters miss him so much already.

“It’s going to be a big hole in their lives, all of our lives. It doesn’t just affect him or us. It affects his children, his girlfriend, his friends,” Michael Massey said.

Through the loss of her only son William, Rosemarie and her husband want to send a message to the KELOLAND community.

“This is not just something that is going through. This stuff is serious. This stuff kills you and my son was very energetic. 31-years-old, he was fairly fit and it took his life,” Rosemarie Massey said.

Rosemarie and Michael both say their son, William Prince, was a very kind man, wonderful father, and gone much too soon.

The Masseys have set up a GoFundMe page to help with financial needs.