Parents in Sioux Falls welcome New Year’s baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents Brian and Faith welcomed one of the first babies born in the new decade in Sioux Falls!

The parents say Gwen Faye Brummel was born at 2:29 Wednesday morning at Sanford Health, weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces.

“We pulled into the parking lot at 12:07 and when we got out to the blue lights, fireworks went off. That was kinda neat,” Brian Brummel said.

Mom and dad actually didn’t know the gender of their baby until Gwen was born.

Gwen will have a few older brothers looking over her as she grows up.