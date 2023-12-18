SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — As three other locations prepare to shut the doors, Apple Tree West has a new owner and is hoping to hire more staff so it can welcome more children.

Last week, parents in Sioux Falls received alarming news of all Apple Tree locations closing, but Sunday, parents at Apple Tree West received some very exciting news.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Like many Apple Tree families, Lane Stockland, his wife and their two kids Logan and Ellis, have experienced a roller coaster of emotions.

“Just kind of immediately, like, ‘Alright, what are we going to do now?’ And so we went to a couple places around town and just tried to get our name on lists. But yeah, we’re excited to get the email yesterday for sure,” Stockland said.

“It has been a crazy, crazy ride. And we’re hoping that everything is calm now. And we can go back to business as usual and taking care of those kids,” Director Amy Hauff said.

Hauff says this westside location currently has 177 children. If they can hire more staff, Apple Tree West has enough room for 270 children. Hauff is hoping to absorb some of the workers from other locations.

“We would love to have the staff because the more staff, the more families; because we have to follow ratios in South Dakota. So we need those people,” Hauff said.

Stockland says he is grateful for the staff and local businessman Pete Nelson who purchased Apple Tree West for finding a way to keep this location open.

“It was just wonderful. The amount of effort they put in just for parents like myself and others, you know, to have an option here on the west side of town for sure,” Stockland said.

KELOLAND.com Digital Reporter Jacob Newton did a full dive into the timeline of events surrounding this story in the last week.