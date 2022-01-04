Parenting class aims to help new and expecting parents

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A class starting this month is aimed at helping new parents understand their children, while also developing new parenting skills.

The class is called “Understanding Me Up to Age 3.” It’s for new and expecting parents. It covers topics such as why children behave the way they do, safety hazards and other information that parents need to know.

This Brookings classroom is set up and ready for free classes for new parents.

“Some of those class topics might be understanding that behavior has meaning, there’s also a class that’s focused on like safety in the home, and kind of proofing your home for those crawling babies or the beginning walkers and keeping them safe in their child seats as well,” said April Flemming, training specialist.

The classes are offered both in person and online.

“I think there is a lot of different work schedules that are out there I think there is a lot of different family obligations and having these different times and these different options available can be just a little bit more easier for families to attend,” said Flemming.

There are also pamphlets and other resources, all important information to help parents navigate their new role.

“Sometimes we think that oh everyone should know this but it’s not. So much is happening out there and there’s a lot of information coming at you as a new mom and as a new dad and so taking a class like this brings it all together and it brings tons of resources that families can go through and they can ask questions,” said Rachel Busmann, Outreach coordinator with the child and family resource network at SDSU.

The classes in Brookings will take place on Wednesdays, starting this week, from 6 to 8 p.m. There are also classes across the state, including a day long one in Watertown this February. You can find a link to more information on the Child and Family Resource Network website.