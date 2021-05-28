SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people find them creepy, others think they’re cute. Whatever the case may be, a Sioux Falls woman has gotten herself into quite the predicament; she’s now parenting a plethora of opossums.

No that’s not a pillow, that’s a pouch — a makeshift pouch if you will, for 10 tiny opossums.

“I love animals, I love every animal,” Andrea Hall said. “Somebody found the mom dead in their backyard and she was too scared to approach it or anything.”

So Andrea Hall rescued them and is now a surrogate mother for them.

Don: Nobody wants to take them?

Andrea: Everyone I’ve contacted wants to euthanize them.

Hall says she knows she needs a special wildlife permit in order to hang onto them, so she’s been searching for a certified rehabilitator, who will care for them until they are old enough to be released back into the wild, but so far no luck.

“We know there’s plenty of them, and they are probably in a lot of people’s backyards,” Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said.

Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says opossums are not all that rare in Sioux Falls, but she says they are misunderstood and can be very beneficial.

“They’ll eat insects, they eat small rodents, they’ll clean up your garden scraps, they’ll even be under your bird feeder eating bird seed off the ground,” DeJong said.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen even caught one on his security camera that seemed to be somewhat curious about the back door.

“People think they are aggressive or they are going to attack people, but really opossums can live very nicely in your backyard without causing many issues,” DeJong said.

So, Hall says she’ll keep caring for the little fellas and feeding them until she can find a rehabilitator or they are old enough to be released back into the wild.

“I love them they’re such sweethearts, I’ve had a really good time taking care of them actually,” Hall said.

DeJong says opossums don’t usually carry rabies because their body temperatures are lower than a regular mammal.

But if you see one acting aggressively, she suggests you just leave it alone and call Animal Control.