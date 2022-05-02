RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman in Western South Dakota is chasing her dreams as a paralympic snowboarder.

Today, Dennae Russell signed a sponsorship deal with Monument Health to help with that dream.

In 2013, Russell was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that occurs in bones or soft tissue around bones. And after three years, she made the decision have an above-the-knee amputation.

And that was only the beginning of Russell’s journey.

“My end goal is to make it to the Paralympics in 2026 so I am excited to have them backing me on that because I will definitely need their help to stay strong and motivated for the next four years,” Dennae Russell, Paralympic Snowboarder, said.

Russell is the fifth professional athlete to sign with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.