Parade of Trees underway in Rapid City

The annual Parade of Trees is underway at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

For over 10 years, the Parade of Trees has brought the School of Mines campus together during a stressful time. The week before finals.

“There’s food and drink, there’s snacks, every student likes that every student likes to take a break from studying to go and do something else. The something else here is to take a look at the trees and have a snack,” Jared Cogswell, senior at SDSMT, said.

Student organizations and Campus Departments, like Food Services, prepare a unique version of their own tree.

This year’s theme is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“We participate in the parade of trees every year it’s one of the exciting things that we get to do and no matter what the theme is, I like to always tie in food with it because we are dining services,” Jennifer Hauf, Food Service Director, said.

Students, staff, and everyone in the community can vote for their favorite display.

“Like best lighting, best decoration, best tree to the theme so it’s a competition for those students and they get to win those awards,” Cory Headly, Director of Student Life and Engagement, said.

“You know, it’s really fun you get that creativeness out, it’s that break in monotony of the semester especially right before finals. The students really need that pick me up and that little break from the stress of school,” Hauf said.

The winner of the annual parade of trees will be announced Friday afternoon. That department will win a pizza party and their own bragging rights.

The public is invited to view the Parade of Trees Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. free of charge. the university does encourage participants to donate three cans of non-perishable foods to their student food pantry.