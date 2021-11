SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has announced the winning entries in Friday night’s Parade of Lights.

The Best Use of Lights went to Thorton Flooring and Design Center.

Best Workmanship to A-Plus Towing.

The Spirit of Sioux Falls Award goes to Schulte Subaru.

The Mayor’s Choice to Revolution Yoga & Cycle.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Award to Special Olympics South Dakota and Blustone Landscape.

The Hometown Pride Award goes to the Roosevelt High School Color Guard & Drumline.