SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 25.

This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites.

The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can livestream the event on KELOLAND.com.

KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter will provide commentary for this year’s parade.