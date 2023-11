SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 31st installment of the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights returns this week and we’ve got an alternative way to watch.

This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m. with 62 floats scheduled to make their way down Phillips Avenue.

As in years past, KELOLAND Media Group will have livestream coverage of the parade. We’ll be set up in the second level of the State Theatre.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Scot Mundt will provide commentary of the event.