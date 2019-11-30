1  of  3
Parade of Lights awards

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Friday night’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls broke a record with more than 80 entries.

The award-winning floats include Best Use of Lights: A-Plus Towing Repair with Polar Express.

Best Workmanship: Family Traditions.

Spirit of Sioux Falls: Catfish Bay “The Greatest Show On H2O.”

Mayor’s Choice goes to Simon Finishing & Remodeling with Radio Flyer Delivering Toys.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Award goes to Groove Inc. with Polar Groove Express and the Hometown Pride Award goes to Schulte Subaru with Happy Holidays.

