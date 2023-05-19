SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –No matter how much you want to spend or where you want to live… the Parade of Homes has something for you.

“This is like a open house on steroids. And, so you have 62 homes in all different price levels, all different thoughts and processes on this parade,” said Teddi Mueller, the executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of America.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even if you are not looking to buy a new house, Mueller says this is a great time to look for remodeling ideas.

“Every builder has something different in their house, used somebody different for something, so it’s a great time to get out and pick their brains and see what’s new,” Mueller said.

One of those builders is Megan Niemeyer.

“It is very exciting to be one of the few female builders in the Sioux Falls area, part of the HBA, on the Parade of Homes this year,” Niemeyer said.

Niemeyer designed this house on the east side of Sioux Falls.

“I built this house thinking of my own family a little bit and thinking of the struggles that we have gone through growing with my house as my children grew, as our family grew,” Niemeyer said.

Some family-friendly features of the house include a hidden walk-in pantry and a dual closet in the primary bedroom. For Niemeyer, parade is about more than building a beautiful home.

“Inspiring too for hopefully my daughter especially that she sees that mom can go out, and I can show up in my mud boots on the job from day one, and I can finish it out here and have it all staged and ready to go.”

The parade of homes will run Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 5:00. For more information, visit the link at: KELOLAND.com