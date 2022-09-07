SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area.

This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area.

“There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built, there’s spec houses, pre-solds, so there is something for everyone,” said Ruth Ann Scott, Vice Chair for the Parade of Homes.

This is one of two featured homes on this year’s tour.

This custom-built energy efficient home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two heated garages and comes with installed smart technology, a home theater, and a pool to name a few. The house costs between 2.5-3.5 million dollars.

“Our customers in this home came to us with ideas for entertaining for their kids and grandkids, having a very unique home to the style they liked in a very large entertaining area,” said Shannon Grismer, Owner of NRG Homes.

Shannon and Tonya Grismer built this one-of-a-kind home from start to finish over the last year and a half. Tonya says the relationships built with the client help bring a forever home to life.

“We build really close relationships with these people because we are with them really closely for that year-year plus and they become close friends of ours,” Tonya Grismer, Owner of NRG Homes, said.

The goal of the Parade is to give builders like the Grismers a chance to showcase their work to the public.

“I think this gives them the opportunity to get in front of clients and potential clients and have people in their homes and see the product they build themselves,” Scott said.

The event will take place the next two weekends from 1 to 5. The homes are free for the public to tour. The two featured home will cost $5 per person to see. The money raised is donated to the Home Builders Cares Foundation.