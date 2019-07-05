Parade, First Friday makes for busy weekend in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People packed downtown Sioux Falls yesterday for the Fourth of July and the action isn’t stopping there. Today is First Friday and local shops are hoping for even more traffic through the weekend.

The holiday parade brought crowds of people to downtown Sioux Falls on Thursday and local businesses made the most of it. Fernson had a special menu and is featuring a seasonal Rasberry Curio Tart Ale.

“It was really good. It was our first one at this new location. We opened right after the parade and it was slammed for three hours straight after that and all day until we ran out of food,” Fernholz said.

Derek Fernholz is the co-founder of Fernson Brewing. He says events downtown, from the parade to First Friday, combined with nice weather are bringing new faces into the taproom.

“A good portion of the people that were in yesterday, it was their first time in. They were in town or they were down here because of the parade or because of something else going on 4th of July weekend. They happened upon us and had a good time,” Fernholz said.

A few doors down the Spice & Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls is hoping for some of the same this weekend.

“We’re very excited about First Friday. This is actually the first Friday that we will be open. June First Friday we were just getting the store ready,” Brown said.

Owner Tami Brown says there are many things in the exchange that go hand-in-hand with summer.

“We’ll be doing some samples tonight. We have some fabulous things that make dips. We want to just be there to talk to people about how to grill with our products. How to make iced tea the proper way. A lot of people don’t know how to do that,” Brown said.

Chatting with customers and educating them about products will be a big part of Brown’s weekend plans.

“Combined with the day after the Fourth of July, we’re hoping there’s a lot of people off work and they want to stop in and see us here at the Spice & Tea Exchange,” Brown said.