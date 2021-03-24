‘Paper the Town’ event aims to distribute bilingual COVID-19 vaccine information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As more people become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, one organization is making sure you have access to the correct information about the shots.

Taneeza Islam is the executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace.

“At South Dakota Voices for Peace we really work with immigrant refugee and Muslim communities, lifting their voices, providing educational materials, civically engaging, so we recognized that there was next to no multilingual resources in our community to date about the vaccine,” executive director South Dakota Voices for Peace, Taneeza Islam said.

That’s why the organization created flyers with multilingual COVID-19 vaccine information.

“We looked and spoke with Avera and Sanford and looked at their resources and picked kind of like the top three myths if you will, and we’ve put all the information into one flyer,” Islam said.

Now they need your help distributing these flyers. The group will be hosting a ‘Paper the Town’ event in Sioux Falls on Saturday March 27th.

“Basically we are asking people to sign up and we have a check-in at our office parking lot outside at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and at that time you will get a stack of flyers and scotch tape or thumb tacks to put those flyers up,” Islam said. “We’ve identified immigrant owned businesses that we want to make sure have flyers and then we are asking them just to put up flyers wherever there is community boards.”

A way to help people get the information they need about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are doing what we can as a small but mighty non-profit organization here in Sioux Falls, to get that information to the communities that haven’t been reached yet,” Islam said.

There will also be a distribution event in Brookings on Saturday at the same times.