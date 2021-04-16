Papa Woody’s Pizza moving to a bigger location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Papa Woody’s has had a home in the downtown Jones 421 building since 2019. Come Fall of 2021, you’ll be able to find its new, bigger home in the Cascade Plaza near Falls Park.

As a resident of the Jones 421 building, Allen Thygeson doesn’t have to go far to get a slice of pizza – specifically Papa Woody’s Woodfire Pizza.

“As a resident, I get a slight discount, so that all works,” Thygeson said.

But what keeps bringing him back is much deeper than a discount.

“My family comes to visit; we always come and get two or three pizzas, and…. it’s just wonderful,” Thygeson said.

During the pandemic, Owners Lisa and Steve Esser say that they haven’t missed a beat.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of support we’ve had; that we have been able to establish enough of a reputation that we have been able to grow our business,” Esser said.

Thanks to their ability to deliver, and their 2021 Burger Battle win, it’s not just pizza dough that’s rising.

“We’re limited, a little bit, on what we can do in this space just because we’ve been at full capacity for the last several months,” Esser said.

Now, they’ve got something else cooking: soon, they’ll be moving into a bigger space in the Cascade Plaza near Falls Park. This 4,311 square foot location will offer outdoor patio seating, more space for guests and even a liquor license.

“The ability to do more is – I mean we’ve got so many more opportunities with things that we can do,” Esser said.

The Burger Battle champs are even looking to expand their menu to include other items beyond pizza.

“We have a large menu already, so we don’t want to go too crazy, but we will definitely have some new offerings at the new location,” Esser said.

While they’re growing in size, their focus is still on serving this close-knit community.

“The move was really important that we were staying downtown and that same community of people,” Esser said.

“It’s great food, good service, nice people; I absolutely love it,” Thygeson said.

They’re looking to have the new location up and running by the fall of 2021.