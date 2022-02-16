SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After outgrowing the location in the Jones 421 building, this week Papa Woody’s opened in a much larger space in the Cascade building.

The oven is ready to serve up all kinds of pizza.

After closing for about two weeks to move into this new location, Papa Woody’s is ready for customers.

“It’s been really nice and steady, we’ve had this place full, it feels really good, at one point I turned around and got really emotional, like this is exactly what we were shooting for, people are having a good time,” owner, Lisa Esser said.

The location at the Jones building was only 700 square feet, here at this location they have much more room to serve customers, with 4,300 square feet.

“We have about 90 seats inside, and once the patio opens we should be able to get another 50-60 people outside on the patio,” Esser said.

The kitchen is also larger with walk-in coolers.

“So much more room, there I could only put so much food in and only do so much business, we’d run out of food and I couldn’t do any more business, here I can fit everything that I need,” owner, Steve Blumke said.

Customers can also enjoy a full bar, with tap beer and specialty drinks.

Making this the perfect space to continue serving up their passion for pizza.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support from everybody downtown and in the Sioux Falls community so we are really grateful for everybody that has helped us get here and follow up along this journey,” Esser said.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday.