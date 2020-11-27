Pandemic and holiday stress can take a toll on your mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are typically a time people gather together with loved ones and family. But due to COVID-19, many may find themselves spending more time alone this holiday season.

Thanksgiving is a time to share food, memories and more with your loved ones.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the holiday season looks for some people, which could lead to an impact on a person’s mental health.

“With the holiday season coming up it’s hard for people to gather in those big groups, with their family like they are used to and so we are going to see a lot more people that are struggling with that,” Helpline Center, suicide prevention director, Sheri Nelson said.

Nelson says talking about mental health can be a difficult, but important conversation.

“It’s very important for people to be able to talk openly about mental health because it’s more common than people realize, depression and anxiety is very common and I think people may be surprised by how common that is and people are dealing with it,” Nelson said.

There are resources you can turn to if you or someone you know needs someone to talk to.

“People can call into 211, and we are here for listening, we can also connect people with counseling and other resources that they may need during this time, if people are specifically struggling with mental health issues due to covid, we have the 605 Strong program where people can call,” Nelson said.

You can find more information about the Helpline Center here.