DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday brought a memorial event for Zander Heathcote, a 14-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike at the end of May in Dell Rapids. Today the community gathered for him.

“His favorite thing was to bowl,” Jase Uphoff said.

People gathered together at Pinz in Dell Rapids this morning for pancakes, bowling and prizes.

“Anyone that knows Dell Rapids knows it’s truthfully a small town love family. When one of us hurts, we all hurt and we are all ready to jump on the train and help each other out,” Pinz manager Carla Schmidt said.

All to honor Zander’s memory and raise money for funeral expenses.

“Our family is quite close to the Heathcote family, my 13-year-old Jase was best friends with Zander and we wanted to do something to support them,” event organizer Amber Uphoff said.

“I’m just glad that there was a lot of people that cared about Zander and they all came here to celebrate that,” friend Jase Uphoff said.

“Zander was that type of kid that would do literally anything with his friends. He did a lot of biking with us, he loved to fish with us,” friend Ayden Vostad said.

“That’s how we became friends. Then we hanged out for-for a long time,” friend Paxton Davis said.

Uphoff says many businesses and residents came together to make today happen.

“I’m just so grateful people were able to get items, that more businesses were donating. We were setting up here last night and we had people bringing stuff in left and right. So the outpour is amazing,” Uphoff said.

There is a GoFundMe to raise money for Zander’s parents; you can find a link to it here. A Zander Memorial Fund was also set up with First National Bank, you can donate to the fund at any bank.