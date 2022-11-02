BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of firefighters are in western KELOLAND working to put out the Palmer Gulch Fire. The fire, which started on Saturday, has burned 87 acres and is 50% contained.

Wind and dry conditions picked up in the Black Hills today.

Parts of Western South Dakota are currently under a ‘red flag warning’ which creates some problems for these firefighters.

“When you get into these steeper drainages, it tends to follow a wind which creates even higher gusts. So if we do get fire established across the line it allows for more rapid spread,” Mike Reed, Operations Section Cheif for Palmer Gulch Fire, said.

The Palmer Gulch Fire is estimated 87 acres with 50 percent containment. There are 112 firefighters working on the fire today.

“And they have been working diligently, put in a lot of long days in a very rugged terrain,” Jason Rodriguez, Incident Commander for Palmer Gulch Fire, said.

Right now, crews are securing fire lines and mopping up the area. But because of the high winds, the firefighters have to keep a close eye on the hot spots.

“We have resources that are ready to respond to that so we can keep it in containment lines,” Mike Reed said.

A red flag warning means that the area is more likely to spark up a wildfire with any kind of ignition source. These crews urge everyone to take the warning seriously and be fire conscience.

The red flag warning will remain in effect for critical fire weather conditions and high winds until later this evening.