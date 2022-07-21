GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota state park is celebrating a major milestone.

Palisades is one of South Dakota’s smallest state parks, but the scenery packs a punch.

“It’s definitely unique for this area, especially eastern South Dakota and the Midwest in general, has the Split Rock Creek running through it, has the rock formations, Sioux Quartzite rock cliffs formations with our King and Queen Rock and our Balancing Rock,” District Park Supervisor Luke Dreckman said.

“Driving in here and driving around and walking around you can see it’s quite an incredible piece of land that they’ve been able to capture here within their park system,” Matt Colligan said.

Matt Colligan is on a family trip to Mount Rushmore from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Palisades is stop number one.

“Had a great adventure this morning on the amazing trails they have around here. We’ve been down along the cliffs along the river, and up across the bridge and other areas,” Matt Colligan said.

Matt’s son, Penn, says he doesn’t see stuff like this in Green Bay. We asked him how much fun he’s having…

“As much as you can think of,” 6-year-old Penn Colligan said.

Palisades will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday and is hosting a Trails Poker Run that will spill outside the state park.

“Garretson has some great city parks as well with Split Rock Creek and Devil’s Gulch, so we’re going to have people explore three of our trails here and then they’ll head into town and hit their other two stops there in town,” Dreckman said.

Palisades is in the process of expanding, adding campsites and trails while stretching from 165 acres to more than 400.

“We currently have our main line road in with some campsites, working on some contracts right now to get in some utilities, some buildings and hopefully have our camping, expanded camping, by spring of ’24,” Dreckman said.

Helping provide an even better experience for the park’s next 50 years.

Registration for the Trails Poker Run starts at 8:30 Saturday morning. A park license is required to attend.

Click HERE for complete information on Saturday’s event.