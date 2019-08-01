Chances are if you’ve been on any road in South Dakota, you’ve seen them.

Motorcyclists are making their way to the Sturgis Rally, but there’s another celebration happening beforehand.

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes traveled to Mitchell to see what the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party is all about.

High flying Cole Freeman, The American Daredevil, broke records with his jump last year at the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party.

“It’s the gateway to the Sturgis Rally. This place is the mecca of motorcycles and when everybody comes in to town you stop here at Mitchell on Thursday to hang out in this town. It’s amazing, the people are so welcoming, everything about it. I love this event. I want to be here every year,” Cole Freeman said.

Freeman says the goal isn’t just to break records, it’s about inspiring kids too.

“Hopefully they’ll throw their leg over a bike and be on a motorcycle,” Cole Freeman said.

Last year over 5,000 people attended the party and they’re hoping for even more this year

“We work with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and they were tracking some trends for us and looking at overnight stays, and last year the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party had the 2nd most overnight stays compared to pheasant hunting,” Sonya Moller said.

The event was started by Klock Werks years ago and blossomed into a partnership with the city. This year the company’s bringing an even bigger bash.

“We have the Ives brothers coming and doing stunts as well, we have multiple food trucks, more than we’ve ever had this year, we have beverage vendors, thanks to jack daniels we’ll have an ample supply of that. We’ll also have soda and pop. It’s a family friendly event,” Dan Cheeseman said.

The event will also feature bands Dustin Evans And The Good Times and Shelby Lee Low. Plus, Klock Werks has partnered with Dixxon Flannels to create a custom shirt.

“We will be dropping it down here live at the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party,” Dan Cheeseman said

The motorcycle rally kicks off in Sturgis this Friday, and the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party is Thursday from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

To read more stories about the lead up to Sturgis and to check out the events, click here.