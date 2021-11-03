Painting the rink pink for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is painting the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center pink.

The bright white sheet of ice at the PREMIER Center is now pink.

“It’s not something that every team gets to do and for these players, it might be the only time they get the chance to do something like this so certainly exciting for them and I think exciting for our fans,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

Pink in the Rink night is an annual fundraiser in the fight against cancer, a disease that hit close to home for Stampede President Jim Olander.

“My sister is a breast cancer survivor, so it’s a great night to have some fun as a family but also raise some money and some awareness for breast cancer,” Olander said.

The team will wear special pink jerseys that will be raffled after the game with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“Everybody’s been affected by this horrible disease in some way, shape, or form and it’s an opportunity for us to continue to raise awareness as well as raise some money to donate back to the American Cancer Society,” Stampede Head Coach Marty Murray said.

“Monday night we’ll unveil who the winners are and they’ll have an opportunity, based on when they were drawn, they’ll get to pick the jersey of their choice and then get a chance to meet that player later on,” Olander said.

The tribute doesn’t end with pink ice and jerseys.

“During the course of the night, we’re going to be honoring some breast cancer survivors. We’re also going to have the pink “I fight for __” signs where people can fill those out and during the second period we’re going to ask everybody to stand and hold those up,” Olander said.

A reminder of who we’re fighting for.

The “Pink in the Rink” game is Saturday night against Waterloo. The puck drops at 6:05.

Fans are encouraged to bring their ice skates and skate with the team right after the game.