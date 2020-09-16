Painting positivity

There are plenty of ways to make a difference in your community.

One way is through art.

“Oh my goodness. I’ve been painting since I was–earliest I could pick up a brush, really,” Artist Ashley Biggar said.

Back in March, Ashley Biggar started painting murals on business windows in Brookings, an initiative inspired by the movement called A World of Hearts.

While the temporary murals are all unique…

“One of the murals says ‘You’re the burger to my fries,'” Biggar said.

They share a common purpose.

“Just to feel united and to know that there’s hope and that there’s love in the community and there’s love in each other’s hearts for each other,” Biggar said.

Biggar has created 15 murals and put in 180 volunteer hours.

You can find the 15th mural on the windows of Brookings Furniture Company in the city’s downtown.

“It’s going to be up for a while. I love it. It probably goes against the business grain because we work highly on our window visibility. Main Street people are walking, they gotta be able to see in here and see the furniture, but that is absolutely second fiddle to me right now,” Brookings Furniture Co. Owner and Manager Jim Langland said.

“I know there’s tons of people out there who are doing the same things. People are making masks and volunteering, donating, getting takeout that normally wouldn’t, and so there’s so many things that we can do, so I hope that these murals really challenge people to remember ‘Hey, what can I do?’ not ‘What can’t I do?'” Biggar said.

It turns out you can do quite a bit with a little splash of color and a lot of heart.

Biggar isn’t done with the initiative just yet.

She says she has a more temporary surprise piece planned that she hopes to start soon.