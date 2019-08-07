Painted ladies making their way down south

Summers in KELOLAND bring out the beauty of the area — as well as the butterflies.

Painted ladies are making their way down south towards Texas.

“They are migrating and this is the time where they’re looking for lots of food. You’re going to notice them feeding on you’re flowers. They’re looking for nectar sources to keep up their energy during their flight,” Audrey Willard, Butterfly House & Aquarium CEO, said.

Not to be mistaken for monarchs, which are orange and black striped.

“The painted ladies are pretty small they’re about half the size of a monarch butterfly and they’re brownish on the outside. That’s their camouflage when the wings are closed and when they’re open they have red and orange speckles on them,” Willard said.

Another reason you may be noticing more of these is our ever growing cities.

“The butterflies are always looking for more habitat there just isn’t enough for them now as we develop our cities and our agricultural land. So, if you could make little pollinator islands for our butterflies and bees throughout our community that makes a big difference,” Willard said.

Depending on the plants and flowers in your garden, you could help them on their journey.

“Anything that is a native plant would be really appealing to them. Cone flowers are really popular… and they’ll find it. If you have it they’ll find it,” Willard said.

While Sioux Falls is in the midst of the painted lady butterfly migration, the Butterfly House and Aquarium is also in the middle of fundraising to add on to their aquarium.