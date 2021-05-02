Paint your own pottery at Color Me Mine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in the market for a Mother’s Day gift and want to show off your creativity, or lack thereof, there’s an option in Color Me Mine.

Color Me Mine is a paint your own pottery studio.

“Just for something fun to do, so we’re kind of a spot that people like to come and get creative and we help so that’s a great thing for those that have no creative ability (laugh),” Color Me Mine Owner Karen Masloski said.

Karen Masloski has owned the Sioux Falls studio for nearly six years. She says planters and flower pots are popular this year, and like many items, are more than decorative.

“Our plates and mugs and bowls are all usable, so people will come in and get them so they can enjoy them too,” Masloski said.

Karen Wallenberg is a regular at Color Me Mine.

“Ela and I came in to paint something for fun because Ela had her tonsils out last week on Thursday, so she gets a lot of grandma time this week,” Sioux Falls resident Karen Wallenberg said.

The shelves are filled with endless options, but this 3-year-old has one mythical creature in mind.

“A unicorn,” 3-year-old Ela Wallenberg said.

“They help us pick out colors and things that match, colors that might match because I have no artistic bone in my body so that’s why I rely on the helpers here to steer us in the right direction,” Wallenberg said.

Color Me Mine also offers ceramics to-go kits, a great option for Mother’s Day.

“We send them home with paints, they can paint at home as kind of a fun experience with mom on Mother’s Day and then bring it back when they’re done and we glaze and fire it and then they pick it up in a week,” Masloski said.

To-go kits became a popular option early in the pandemic.

“Normally summers are busy, last summer we were really quiet,” Masloski said.

But business is bouncing back with the help of customers like Ela.

“I’m loving it because I like having people in the studio,” Masloski said.

Color Me Mine is a walk-in studio, but does require appointments for parties or special events.