SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the annual Paint the Plows event in Sioux Falls.

It will feature 17 snowplows painted by local students.

There will even be plows for the public to paint as well as an opportunity to win a ride to school in a snow plow.

The event is on Saturday from 11 to 5 at the parking lot at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue, just south of the Levitt Shell.

You can vote for your favorite snow plow. The top two will be featured in the Parade of Lights.