SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is hosting its 10th Annual Paint the Plows event this weekend.

Eighteen snow plows painted by area students will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Empire Mall in the JC Penney east parking lot.

Everyone is welcome to come view the plows and vote for their favorite.

The two plows with the most votes will be on display in the Parade of Lights.