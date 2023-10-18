SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the plows hit the streets for the winter season, people in Sioux Falls will get a chance to vote on their favorite artwork at the annual “Paint the Plow” event.

Plows with designs from 18 local schools, organizations, and groups will be on display this Saturday at the Levitt.

“We’ll have a couple blank plows there at the event so anyone can paint on those plows. As well as we’ll have a sign-up for a student to win a ride to school in a snow plow,” City of Sioux Falls operations manager Dustin Hansen said.

The Paint the Plow event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.