ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — A paid family and medical leave bill is another step closer to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk.

The Minnesota Senate approved a plan to entitle workers across the state to paid leave when they’re sick or caring for relatives who are ill.

The legislation would create an insurance-like system to allow workers to collect up to 12 weeks of partial wages when they take medical leave, including pregnancy, and up to 12 weeks to take care of family members, starting in 2025.

The bill now goes through a conference committee before heading to the governor’s desk.

Walz is expected to sign it.