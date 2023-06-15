BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Belle Fourche man drowned Wednesday while paddle boarding at the swimming area of Orman Dam.

According to the Belle Fourche Police Department, three young people were paddle boarding at near the Rocky Point Campground about 7:51 p.m. when they fell off their boards into the water. Two were able to get to safer water depths and were assisted by swimmers and campers in the area.

Others were attempting to rescue the third person. Emergency responders arrived on scene and also tried to locate the missing person. A dive team based in the Rapid City area was dispatched to the scene for assistance. This team, made up of multiple agencies in the area, has divers and underwater robotic units equipped with cameras, markers and retrieving capabilities.

At 12:10 a.m. Thursday, rescuers retrieved the person. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butte County Coroner.

The victim’s name is pending release until after next of kin are notified.

Agencies involved in the rescue were Belle Fourche Fire, Belle Fourche Ambulance, Nisland-Arpan Fire, Vale Fire, Newell Ambulance, Butte County Sheriffs Office, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Pennington County/Rapid City Multi-Agency Water Rescue Team and numerous bystanders and volunteers.